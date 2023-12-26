ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.88). 14,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 74,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,234 ($15.68).

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £844.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.