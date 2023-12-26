ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $264.66 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $264.66 million and $21.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,224,496 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

