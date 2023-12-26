ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $264.66 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $264.66 million and $21.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,224,496 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 975,181,387.0430906 with 975,181,387.0418407 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2605918 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $15,406,704.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

