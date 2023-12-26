Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. 1,296,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

