Insider Selling: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells 113,085 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £11,308.50 ($14,369.12).
Hargreaves Services Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:HSP traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.21). 489,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 437.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.10 and a beta of 0.99.
About Hargreaves Services
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Services
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.