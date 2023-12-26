Insider Selling: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells 113,085 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £11,308.50 ($14,369.12).

Hargreaves Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:HSP traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.21). 489,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 437.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

