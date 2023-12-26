Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $9.22 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $137.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $9.22 or 0.00021734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00104504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00027262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,818,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,501,330 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

