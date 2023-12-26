Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.87

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 6016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

