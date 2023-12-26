Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.98

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 47738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.