Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.63

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 391646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

