iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,261,000 after purchasing an additional 733,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,639,000 after acquiring an additional 503,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $96.31. 2,494,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

