iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.64

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 38410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

