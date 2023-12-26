iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.60

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.60 and last traded at $101.40, with a volume of 178679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.42.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

