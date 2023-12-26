iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.82

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.82 and last traded at $157.70, with a volume of 538424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

