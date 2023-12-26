iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.29

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 16166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $855.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after buying an additional 386,693 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,865,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after purchasing an additional 359,678 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 626,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.