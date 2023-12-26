Kava Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.38 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. Kava has a market capitalization of $978.22 million and approximately $51.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00104320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00027283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00021762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,065,428,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,065,557,043 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

