Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.38 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00069747 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00039040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

