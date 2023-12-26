Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Up 0.5%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €111.10 ($122.09) and last traded at €111.00 ($121.98). Approximately 29,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €110.40 ($121.32).

Krones Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €100.66 and a 200-day moving average of €101.71.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

