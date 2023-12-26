K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.37 ($15.79) and last traded at €14.41 ($15.84). Approximately 700,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.48 ($15.91).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

