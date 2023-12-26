Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.94 and last traded at $102.94. Approximately 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.70.

Legrand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

