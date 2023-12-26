Lisk (LSK) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $162.57 million and $6.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002457 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002287 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

