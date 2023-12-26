Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $3.95 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $164.84 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,676,403 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,653,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00522952 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $426.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

