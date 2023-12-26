Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $3.95 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $164.84 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,676,403 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,653,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00522952 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $426.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.