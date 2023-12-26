Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Up 6.4%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 5,758,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,671,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

