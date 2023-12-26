LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.89

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 28079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

LY Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LY Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

