Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
