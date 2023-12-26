Moonriver 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $176.76 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 358.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $29.18 or 0.00068619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $254.08 million and $176.76 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,107,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,708,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

