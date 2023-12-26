Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Reaches $248.45 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Moonriver has a market cap of $248.45 million and $166.10 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 341.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $28.53 or 0.00067342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,108,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,708,767 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

