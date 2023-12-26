Nano (XNO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.65 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002649 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $149.25 million and $4.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,279.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00170948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.77 or 0.00538723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00412110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00116890 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

