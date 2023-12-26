NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
NatWest Group Stock Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
