NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group plc ( OTCMKTS:RBSPF Free Report ) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

