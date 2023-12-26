Navcoin Price Up 0.9% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $31,014.48 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00142726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00026965 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

