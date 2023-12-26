Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Northern Oil and Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $56,069.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,629.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,454. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

