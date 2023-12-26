Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.33

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 58163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
