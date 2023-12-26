OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $121.71 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002046 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $121.71 million and approximately $42.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00104504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00027262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005652 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

