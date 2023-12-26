OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.82

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 591580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

OneMain Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

