Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 5.3% Higher

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 92,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

