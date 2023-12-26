Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $371.17 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 371,353,852 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

