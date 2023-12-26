Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Up 0.3%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.87. Approximately 66,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 111,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Payfare from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Report on Payfare
Payfare Stock Performance
Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. Payfare had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Payfare Inc. will post 0.3698803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Payfare
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Payfare
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.