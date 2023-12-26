Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $685.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 53.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 176,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,381 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

