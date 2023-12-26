Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 31st

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of -1,125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

