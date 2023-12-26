PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $63.91 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00172605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002349 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

