Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.12

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 23848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

