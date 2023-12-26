Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.12

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 23848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
