ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.43

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 8009303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 953,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 431,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.