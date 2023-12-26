Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 114,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 113,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$65.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

