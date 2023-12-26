ReddCoin Trading 35.3% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $29.06 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00171666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009360 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002346 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

