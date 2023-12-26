Region Group (ASX:RGN) Declares $0.07 Interim Dividend

Region Group (ASX:RGNGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Saturday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

In related news, insider Anthony Mellowes sold 264,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.39), for a total transaction of A$542,958.90 ($369,359.80). Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

