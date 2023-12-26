Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Up 1.8%

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.72). Approximately 67,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 226,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.60 ($0.71).

Residential Secure Income Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.80 million, a P/E ratio of -435.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.05.

Residential Secure Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is -3,846.15%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

