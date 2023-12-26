Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rural Funds Group news, insider Leslie (Guy) Paynter bought 300,000 shares of Rural Funds Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,500.00 ($374,489.80). 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

