Ryan Mangold Sells 280,000 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.16), for a total value of £476,000 ($604,828.46).

FGP traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 172.50 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 397,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,356. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 92.66 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

