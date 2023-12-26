Safe 24 Hour Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $54.35 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00006163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00144752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00026930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002349 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.17939826 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.