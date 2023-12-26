Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $1.90 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $39.61 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00004508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00145633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027302 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002356 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.17939826 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars.

