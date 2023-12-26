Safran (EPA:SAF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €159.98 ($175.80) and last traded at €159.84 ($175.65). 257,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €159.34 ($175.10).

Safran Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €156.61 and its 200 day moving average is €148.72.

Safran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.