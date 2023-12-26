SALT (SALT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,096.21

SALT (SALT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $29,096.21 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,341.86 or 1.00039944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010857 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00211113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03176931 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27,238.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

